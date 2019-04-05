Saturday, April 6
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, April 7
Charcoal Chicken Dinner & Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary St., Cadott. Serving delicious Charcoal Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Buttery Corn, Viniagrette Coleslaw, Rolls, Assorted Pies, Beverages. Youth Group is sponsoring a bake sale toearn funds for trip to National Youth Gathering later this summer. Donna, albarado@charter.net, 715-289-4511. $9.00 -$11.00 http://cadottlutheran.org.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, April 8
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, open to the public.