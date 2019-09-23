Fall Block Party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s : 4 p.m.-7 p.m., BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, 5075 Stonewood Drive, Eau Claire. Join us for a Block Party this Fall as we raise funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. A Chicken Dinner, Silent Auction, Music & Entertainment, Bouncy House, Kids Games, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, & Balloon Animals, Craft & Bake Sale, Dementia Live Simulation Educational Experience sign-ups, and much more! Call 715.874.4483 to sign up and learn more about the Dementia Live Experience. Jamie Smith, jsmith@beehivehomes.com , 7158744483.

Free Trial Week—Piranha Swim team: 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave, Chippewa Falls. The YMCA Piranha Swim Team wants to give you the opportunity to try swim team for free. Join us for the week of September 23rd-27th at the Chippewa Falls YMCA for 4 days of swimming, technique, and instruction. Swimming is a unique life-long activity. There are no try-outs and we maintain an “Everybody Swims-Everybody Wins” philosophy. Remember Michael Phelps, Missy Franklin and Katie Ledecky started as young inexperienced swimmers. Ages 5 18 years are welcome! WHEN: September 23 6 pm—7 pm September 24, 26 & 27 4 pm—5 pm. LOCATION: Chippewa Falls YMCA Swimming Pool. COST: Free. It is emphasized that no interested swimmer will be denied the opportunity to participate due to financial difficulties. Every effort will be made to provide a swimming experience for all interested swimmers, regardless of economic status. Strong Kids funds are available for sponsored memberships. Registration is required. Forms are available at the front desk of the Y.Contact Swim Team Coordinator, Cathy Krula at 715.723.2201 or cathyk@chippewaymca.com. Cathy Krula, cathyk@chippewaymca.com, 715-723-2201. http://www.chippewaymca.com.