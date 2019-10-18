You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Oct. 20

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Oct. 21

Senior dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). 456-2900.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

