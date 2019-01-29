Wednesday, Jan. 30

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Bingo: 1 to 2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: Noon to 1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 to 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 to 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.

Editor’s note: Due to the weather, it is a good idea to call and make sure an event is still happening as scheduled.

