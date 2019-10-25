Sunday, Oct. 27

Pork Steak Dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4540 State Hwy 40, Bloomer. Please print the following public service announcement as many times as your policy allows. Thank you. St. John’s Catholic Church, Cooks Valley, will host their annual family style pork steak, sauerkraut, dumpling, and mashed potato dinner on Sunday, October 27, from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Mass at 9:30 am, dinner to follow. Adults $10, ages 6-12 $5, preschool free. Everyone invited! The church is located on Hwy. 40 between Bloomer and Colfax. Candyce Sarauer, mcsarrha@bloomer.net, 715-568-5540. $10 Adults, $5 ages 6-12, preschool free.

Young Writers Showcase: A Creative Writing Competition for Young Writers: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Grand Theater, 102 W Grand Ave, Eau Claire. At the Young Writers Showcase, on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 pm, students who have been chosen from the writing competition will read their winning entries from the stage of the Grand Theater. The celebration includes poetry and prose from students in grades 3-8, and each participant receives a gift certificate to buy a book of their choice from Dotters Bookstore. Chippewa Valley Book Festival, chippewavalleybookfestival@gmail.com, 715-839-5004. https://www.cvbookfest.org/festival-events/2019-showcase.

Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Oct. 28

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

After School Art and Play: 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. Drop in after school for hands-on creative fun. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

