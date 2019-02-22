Saturday, Feb. 23

Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019.The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 12:00. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it! Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.

Chippewa Falls Lions 3rd Annual Mid Winter Fun Night: 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Fill Inn, 104 West Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. Join the Chippewa Falls Lions Club at our 3rd Annual Mid Winter Fun Night. There will be many raffles for great prize packages as well as 50/50 raffles. The main drawing for $1100 worth of cash prizes will take place at 9:30 PM. Scott Meinen, smeinen1490@charter.net, 7157201490. http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/chippewafalls/.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Monday, Feb. 25

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.

Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.

