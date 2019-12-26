Saturday, Dec. 28
Visions of Sugar Plums: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S Farwell St., Eau Claire. Art nouveau and botanical pomologicals; folk art and algorithmic art curated to show their connections and progressions with sugar plums dancing. Vicki Milewski, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 715-513-9994. https://galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc/sugarplums.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.