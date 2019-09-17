Friday, Sep. 20
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central Ave. This 15- to 20-minute program is for children birth to age 3 and their family or caregivers. Siblings are welcome. 715-723-1146.
Senior dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St.; $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, Sep. 21
Cadott Booya Days: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cadott. 715-828-6004.
Chippewa Valley Family Literacy Event: 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, This monthly program will offer a fun theme based take-home activity, stories and a snack. 715-233-5363.
Veterans For Peace and friends peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. $15 and free for members.