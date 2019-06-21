Saturday, June 22
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, June 23
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, June 24
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room, info, 717-7581.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.