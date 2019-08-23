Festival in the Pines: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Festival in the Pines, 100 Carson Park Dr., Eau Claire. This Eau Claire tradition returns for its 37th year and will feature over 200 arts, crafts, and food vendors. There will be live music entertainment, the Sunday car show and the ever-popular Festival of Wine in the Pines. Festival in the Pines is a family-friendly event and has something for everyone. Festival in the Pines is an event that can’t be missed. Lionel Lee, lionel.momentum@gmail.com, (312) 339-1101. $5; seniors, $4; children 11 and under, free. http://www.festivalinthepines.com.