Sunday, Aug. 25
Festival in the Pines: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Festival in the Pines, 100 Carson Park Dr., Eau Claire. This Eau Claire tradition returns for its 37th year and will feature over 200 arts, crafts, and food vendors. There will be live music entertainment, the Sunday car show and the ever-popular Festival of Wine in the Pines. Festival in the Pines is a family-friendly event and has something for everyone. Festival in the Pines is an event that can’t be missed. Lionel Lee, lionel.momentum@gmail.com, (312) 339-1101. $5; seniors, $4; children 11 and under, free. http://www.festivalinthepines.com.
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Aug. 26
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. The newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.