Wednesday, Nov. 28
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Free Legal Clinic: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library. Attorneys on hand to answer your legal questions and provide basic information about your legal questions.
Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High St., Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Nov. 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715-723-1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
SBA: Tools to Start, Grow and Expand your Business: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, 770 Technology Way, Chippewa Falls. Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation is proud to host the SBA: Tools to Start, Grow, and Expand Your Business Lunch and Learn Event. Led by Tammie Clendenning from the US Small Business Administration. Tammie will be discussing the resources available through the SBA to help small businesses start, grow, expand and recover.The goal of the SBA is to create awareness and connections with local resources. Some of the services include funding options, government procurement programs, business advising, disaster recovery, and online assistance. This workshop will be geared toward small businesses, emerging entrepreneurs or anyone that is a stakeholder for small business. The SBDC from UW-Eau Claire, Western Dairyland and SCORE will be present to meet with small businesses as well. Rosalyn, info@chippewa-wi.com, 715-723-7150. 15 http://www.chippewa-wi.com.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!