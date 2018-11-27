SBA: Tools to Start, Grow and Expand your Business: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, 770 Technology Way, Chippewa Falls. Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation is proud to host the SBA: Tools to Start, Grow, and Expand Your Business Lunch and Learn Event. Led by Tammie Clendenning from the US Small Business Administration. Tammie will be discussing the resources available through the SBA to help small businesses start, grow, expand and recover.The goal of the SBA is to create awareness and connections with local resources. Some of the services include funding options, government procurement programs, business advising, disaster recovery, and online assistance. This workshop will be geared toward small businesses, emerging entrepreneurs or anyone that is a stakeholder for small business. The SBDC from UW-Eau Claire, Western Dairyland and SCORE will be present to meet with small businesses as well. Rosalyn, info@chippewa-wi.com, 715-723-7150. 15 http://www.chippewa-wi.com.