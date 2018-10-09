Wednesday, Oct. 10
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays September 12-November 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715.723.1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Senior Fun Club: 1 p.m., Homestead Village Apartments, 320 Colome St., Chippewa Falls.
Chi Hi Class of 54 Noon Lunch: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Fill Inn , 104 W. Columbia St, Chippewa Falls. Chi Hi Class of 54 noon lunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at the Fill Inn. Jackie Gibbs, jackiegibbs19@yahoo.com.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Chi-Hi Class of 1956 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Hallie Senior Citizens get-together: 12 p.m., Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Potluck, followed by meeting and penny bingo. Visitors, new members welcome. Info, 723-2671 or 834-5830.
11th Annual Manufacturing Advantage Conference: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., UW-Stout, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E., Menomonie. Manufacturing Advantage is designed for Wisconsin Manufacturers to discover innovative ideas, compelling insights, and effective strategies to improve your manufacturing operation. Learn to take the upper hand with insights from industry pros, cutting-edge technology, networking with peers, and actionable takeaways you can integrate at your operation. This program is being hosted by University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Professional Education Programs & Services and UW-Stout Wisconsin Manufacturing Outreach Center (MOC). Heidi Rabeneck, rabeneckr@uwstout.edu, 715-232-5506. See Website https://www.uwstout.edu/moc/MA.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Red Arrow AMVETs Post 32 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 12 E. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 720-7570.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Chippewa Rod and Gun Club: 7 p.m., Clubhouse off of County I, east of Seymour Cray Blvd, at the boat landing, Meetings are now smoke-free. Info, 723-4749. http://www.rodngun.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Chi-Hi Class of 1958 get-together: 3:30 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls. Info, 723-3467.
ALS support group: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. Patients, their families, friends and caregivers welcome. Deb, 715-271-7257.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
