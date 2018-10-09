11th Annual Manufacturing Advantage Conference: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., UW-Stout, Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E., Menomonie. Manufacturing Advantage is designed for Wisconsin Manufacturers to discover innovative ideas, compelling insights, and effective strategies to improve your manufacturing operation. Learn to take the upper hand with insights from industry pros, cutting-edge technology, networking with peers, and actionable takeaways you can integrate at your operation. This program is being hosted by University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Professional Education Programs & Services and UW-Stout Wisconsin Manufacturing Outreach Center (MOC). Heidi Rabeneck, rabeneckr@uwstout.edu, 715-232-5506. See Website https://www.uwstout.edu/moc/MA.