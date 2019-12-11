 Skip to main content
Saturday, Dec. 14

Literacy Chippewa Valley Family Literacy Event: 10 a.m. to noon, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This monthly program will offer a fun theme based take-home activity, stories and a snack. Parents will gain tips and tricks for navigating parenthood and each child will go home with a free book. Stacy Martin, smartin@lvcv.org, 7152335363. www.literacychippewavalley.org.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. 715-404-5330.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

