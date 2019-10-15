Friday, Oct. 18

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://chippewafallslibrary.org.

2019 Compensation Trends and Forecast for 2020: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martino's Restaurant, 965 Pine St., Stanley. As you begin your business planning for 2020, take into consideration that a solid plan for employee compensation plays a huge role in attracting and retaining the workforce you are looking for. Paying competitive wages and offering a rewards package allows you to demand workers with more experience and positive work histories. With a more qualified workforce your company will see higher productivity and customer service interactions. This can increase your company's revenue and help your business establish its identity with consumers. Amy Koller, amy@chippewa-wi.com, 7157237150. 15.00 www.chippewa-wi.com.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Swingin' at McDonell with Troppo Big Band: 7 to 10 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Swingin' at McDonell with Troppo Big Band. October 18th 7:00- 10:00pmJoin us for a fun filled adult night of dancing and games with live music from the Chippewa Valley's very own Troppo Big Band. Pre Sale tickets single $15 and couple $25 - At the door tickets single $20 and couple $30All tickets include 1 drink. There will be concessions and drinks available for purchase along with cash games.Where: McDonell Central Catholic High School 1316 Bel Air Ave Chippewa Falls, WITo purchase your tickets please call McDonell High School at 715-723-9126This fundraiser supports the McDonell band trip to Nashville 2020. Kristina LeCloux, klecloux@msn.com, 920-265-7187.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire Haunted Hustle 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. to noon., Owen Park, 1st Avenue, Eau Claire. Join us for a family friendly, Halloween-themed run/walk benefiting area non-profit organizations! Event attendees will also enjoy kids' activities, onsite vendors, and a silent auction. Jake Smith, jake.smith1630@gmail.com; 608.613.0732. $10-30. www.group-health.com.

Literacy Chippewa Valley Family Literacy Event: 10 a.m.-noon., library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This monthly program will offer a fun theme based take-home activity, stories and a snack. Parents will gain tips and tricks for navigating parenthood and each child will go home with a free book. Stacy Martin, smartin@lvcv.org, 7152335363. https://www.literacychippewavalley.org.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls, 715-404-5330.

