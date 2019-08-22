 Skip to main content
Saturday, Aug. 24

Festival in the Pines: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Festival in the Pines, 100 Carson Park Dr,, Eau Claire. This Eau Claire tradition returns for its 37th year and will feature over 200 arts, crafts, and food vendors. There will be live music entertainment, the Sunday car show, and the ever-popular Festival of Wine in the Pines. Festival in the Pines is a family-friendly event and has something for everyone.Festival in the Pines is an event that can’t be missed!. Lionel Lee, lionel.momentum@gmail.com, 3123391101. $5, Seniors $4, Children 11 and under Free http://www.festivalinthepines.com.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, Aug. 25 Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

