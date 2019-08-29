Saturday, Aug. 31
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.