Tuesday, Oct. 30

Come Sing With Us: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Colfax United Methodist Church, 501 Cedar St, Colfax. Wanted: Ladies who like to sing come be our guest as we prepare for a Christmas Benefit Concert on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Rehearsal are on Tuesday evenings from 7-8 p.m. throughout October and November at the Colfax Methodist Church, 501 Cedar Street in Colfax. We will be singing well known Christmas music. For questions contact Marion Zweifelhofer at 715-568-4748 or Kathy Tape at 715-962-3383.Our concert will be benefiting Our Marshfield sisters in Harmony who last all their equipment and music to a fire and the Colfax Community Area “Feed My People.” Vikki Jenson, rvjenson@att.net, 715-726-1581.