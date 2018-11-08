Saturday, Nov. 10
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Messy Church: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., First Congregational Church UCC, 420 Wilson Ave, Menomonie. Join us from 4-6 pm on Saturday, November 10th at First Congregational UCC, 420 Wilson Ave for the story of Moses and Exodus. Worship, Activities, dinner and a closing worship. Bring your family and friends. It’s going to be very messy because there will be finger painting .Messy Church is a form of church for children and adults that involves creativity, celebration and hospitality. It meets the second Saturday of the month from 4-6pm. We gather together to celebrate the story with song, story and prayer. Then activities for all-ages playing and working together explore our theme. . First Congregational UCC, mcef@menomonieucc.org, 715-235-5838. https://www.facebook.com/UCCMenomonie/.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Ski Swap 2018: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Street Sports, 12 W Spring St, Chippewa Falls. Bring in your unwanted skis, snowshoes, or snowboard gear, and Spring Street Sports will sell it the day of the swap, Nov. 10th. Get cash for your gear or buy yourself gear, with 15% of all sales going to the EC Ski Striders for trail development in the Chippewa Valley. Spring Street Sports, mikeh@springstreetsports.com, 7157236616. http://www.springstreetsports.com.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
Norwegian Meatball Dinner and Kaffee Lag: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6th and Ripley St., Cornell. Norwegian Meatball Dinner and Kaffee Lag. Meatball Dinner with Lefse and all the fixings, pie and beverage. Serving from 10:30 am—1:00 pm. Bake sale, crafts, raffle, Norwegian Baking begins at 10:30 am. Dinner prices: Adults $10.00; K-12 years 5.00; Preschool Free. Carry out orders available. Kathryn M Adrian, kadrian@centurytel.net, 7152396589.
Monday, Nov. 12
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room, Info, 717-7581.
Opportunities for Strengthening Rural Economies: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Menomonie Public Library. Opportunities for Strengthening Rural EconomiesHosted by Dunn County Farmers UnionMonday, November 12Menomonie Public Library6 PM Free Informal Dinner—6:45 Presentation & DiscussionPress Contact: Tom Quinn 715-308-3742 Dunn County Farmers Union will host a community discussion with Ken Meter, Executive Director of the Crossroads Resource Center, on Monday, Nov. 12 at the Menomonie Public Library. The presentation will explore innovative opportunities for locally-based development of our rural and farm economy, and look at policies that can systematically drain our wealthThe event is free, and all interested community members are warmly invited to attend. It will start with an informal dinner served by Stacked Eatery at 6 PM. Ken’s presentation and discussion will start at 6:45 PM.Ken Meter is one of the most experienced food system analysts in the U.S., and his presentation will draw from his 47 years of experience in helping local communities and regions assess and implement successful rural development opportunities. His work integrates market analysis, business development, systems thinking, and social concerns. Meter’s local economic analyses have assisted in developing food networks in 140 regions in 40 states, two provinces, and three tribal nations. Tom Quinn, thomas.quinn.wi@gmail.com, 7153083742.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, .Open to the public.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
