Opportunities for Strengthening Rural Economies: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Menomonie Public Library. Opportunities for Strengthening Rural EconomiesHosted by Dunn County Farmers UnionMonday, November 12Menomonie Public Library6 PM Free Informal Dinner—6:45 Presentation & DiscussionPress Contact: Tom Quinn 715-308-3742 Dunn County Farmers Union will host a community discussion with Ken Meter, Executive Director of the Crossroads Resource Center, on Monday, Nov. 12 at the Menomonie Public Library. The presentation will explore innovative opportunities for locally-based development of our rural and farm economy, and look at policies that can systematically drain our wealthThe event is free, and all interested community members are warmly invited to attend. It will start with an informal dinner served by Stacked Eatery at 6 PM. Ken’s presentation and discussion will start at 6:45 PM.Ken Meter is one of the most experienced food system analysts in the U.S., and his presentation will draw from his 47 years of experience in helping local communities and regions assess and implement successful rural development opportunities. His work integrates market analysis, business development, systems thinking, and social concerns. Meter’s local economic analyses have assisted in developing food networks in 140 regions in 40 states, two provinces, and three tribal nations. Tom Quinn, thomas.quinn.wi@gmail.com, 7153083742.