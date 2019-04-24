Thursday, Apr. 25
American Legion Auxilary-Unit 77 Poppy Distribution: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 77 of Chippewa Falls will hold its annual poppy distribution at Gordy’s at Lake Wissota, Lake Hallie Walmart and Gordy’s Downtown store. Hours of distribution at all locations are Thursday, April 25 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Friday, April 26 from10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 10:00-2:00. Donations during this event are used to help support veterans with unmet needs.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Menomonie Community Garden Registration OPEN: 8 a.m., The Community Garden is accepting applications for garden plots for the 2019 season. Take a look at our website to learn about the garden. Applications are on-line. Mary L, menomoniecommunitygarden@gmail.com, 715-952-5637. varies by size plot http://www.menomoniecommunitygardens.com.
Ojibwa Ladies Golf League Meeting: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Ojibwa Golf Course, 8140 136th St, Chippewa Falls. The Ojibwa Ladieds Golf League is holding an organizational meeting to kick off the 2019 season. The league plays golf every Thursday morning from May through September. Informal teams are formed on a weekly basis. The league welcomes new and former members to join in coffee and treats to learn more about the league. Kris Dimock, kris.dimock@gmail.com, 7155777524.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Friday, Apr. 26
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
