× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thursday, Apr. 25

American Legion Auxilary-Unit 77 Poppy Distribution: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 77 of Chippewa Falls will hold its annual poppy distribution at Gordy’s at Lake Wissota, Lake Hallie Walmart and Gordy’s Downtown store. Hours of distribution at all locations are Thursday, April 25 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Friday, April 26 from10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 10:00-2:00. Donations during this event are used to help support veterans with unmet needs.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Jim Falls food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Menomonie Community Garden Registration OPEN: 8 a.m., The Community Garden is accepting applications for garden plots for the 2019 season. Take a look at our website to learn about the garden. Applications are on-line. Mary L, menomoniecommunitygarden@gmail.com, 715-952-5637. varies by size plot http://www.menomoniecommunitygardens.com.