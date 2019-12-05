Saturday, Dec. 07
3rd Annual Christmas Sale: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox Street, Menomonie. Crafts, Quilts, Decorations, Baked Goods. Jane, the.office.clc@gmail.com, 715-235-5573. http://www.welcome2clc.org.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Visions of Sugar Plums: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Galaudet Gallery, 618 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire. Be delighted by art nouveau and botanical pomologicals; folk art and algorithmic art curated to show their connections and progressions with sugar plums dancing for the fun of it. Stop in to just look and enjoy Visions of Sugar Plums before, and after, Santa arrives!. Vicki Milewski, galaudetgallery@gmail.com, 7155139994. https://galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc/sugarplums.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Dec. 08
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
