Friday, Aug. 24

Saturday, Aug. 25

Our Kids Are One In A Melon: 9 a.m.—12 p.m., Little Minds Matter, 3085 Meadowlark Lane Suite 10, Altoona. JOIN US for the Little Minds Matter charity event supporting Apple Pregnancy! A fun, family morning full of engaging activities for children of all ages! Basket silent auction, games, face painting, therapy dogs, planting activity, outdoor chalk mazes, fire trucks and police cars, refreshments and snacks!Saturday, August 25th from 9am- noonAddress: 3085 Meadowlark Lane Suite 10 Altoona, WI 54720Please bring a baby donation for Apple Pregnancy! All donations are 100% tax deductible!. Gwen Sweeney, gwen@provisionshealthservices.com, 715-495-0898. http://www.littlemindsmatter.com.