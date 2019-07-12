Saturday, July 13
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Native Wildflower Sanctuary Tour: 1-2 p.m., Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Join members of the Lake Wissota Garden Club for a guided tour through the half acre Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary. Club members will point out and identify the native wildflowers currently in bloom. Meet at the sanctuary sign/parking lot just south of the duck pond. Guided tours are held at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through September. Different plants are in bloom each month, with over 120 native wildflower varieties in the sanctuary. Take a self-guided tour anytime during park hours. Ginger Wierman, gwierman@aol.com, 715-720-9092. http://lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.
Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at 5 downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend approximately 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun. Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.
Shakespeare in the State Parks Romeo and Juliet: 5:30-9 p.m., State Of Wisconsin, 18127 County Highway O, Chippewa Falls. It’s the greatest love story ever told.. with six actors, some sneakers and a trunk full of props. Shakespeare’s classic tale gets a fresh, fun, family-friendly adaptation in the great outdoors! Romeo and Juliet come from rival families, but quickly find that their love runs deeper than what keeps them apart. With the help of loyal friends, these star-crossed lovers seek their own happy ending, but (spoiler alert!) fate has its own plans for them.Each Summit Players performance is an accessible 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, entitled “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will,” offered to kids and “fun adults.” The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:00 p.m., and both are completely FREE! Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, info@summitplayerstheatre.com, 4142163702. https://www.summitplayerstheatre.com/.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Jul. 14
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
Monday, July 15
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
