Saturday, Feb. 9
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
11th Annual Mid-Winter Mardi Gras: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., McDonell Central Catholic High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd., Chippewa Falls. Dance to Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra; enjoy a delicious dinner, casino style and carnival games, cash raffle, and prizes throughout the night. Costumes welcome! https://bit.ly/2ChbKY7.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019.The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for eight weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it. Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
Monday, Feb. 11
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, room 119Q, open to the public.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room, info, 717-7581.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: Noon. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
