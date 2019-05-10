 Skip to main content
Saturday, May 11

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at 5 downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend approximately 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun! Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.

Sunday, May 12

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.

Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.

Monday, May 13

Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, open to the public.

