Saturday, May 11

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil : 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Downtown Chippewa Falls Food & History Tour: 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls. A walking tour that includes stops at 5 downtown establishments where you will enjoy tastings of local food and beverages. You’ll spend approximately 20 minutes at each restaurant and hear about the history of Chippewa Falls and the restaurants. A perfect mix of food, culture and fun! Amanda Olson, info@chippewavalleytours.com, 7154970678. $65/person http://www.chippewavalleytours.com.