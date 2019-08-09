Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 11

Monday, Aug. 12

Camp in the Community: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., children entering first through sixth grade are invited to “Camp in the Community” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, August 12-16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. The cost is $10 per camper, with a $25 family maximum. This includes lunches, snacks and a t-shirt. Free and reduced rates are available. Children will play games, create crafts, learn songs, learn about God, make new friends and learn about the Chippewa Falls community. For registration and more information, contact Trinity United Methodist Church at 715-723-2806 or tumccf1892@gmail.com.