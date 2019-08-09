Saturday, Aug. 10
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Annual Chicken and Sweet Corn Dinner: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 Cty Hwy X, Chippewa Falls. Third annual best tasting chicken around dinner. Hot dogs also available. Dennis Knutson, dknutson@iwec.edu, 7155591026. $11 half, $9 quarter http://elcbateman.org.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Aug. 12
Camp in the Community: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., children entering first through sixth grade are invited to “Camp in the Community” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, August 12-16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. The cost is $10 per camper, with a $25 family maximum. This includes lunches, snacks and a t-shirt. Free and reduced rates are available. Children will play games, create crafts, learn songs, learn about God, make new friends and learn about the Chippewa Falls community. For registration and more information, contact Trinity United Methodist Church at 715-723-2806 or tumccf1892@gmail.com.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, .Open to the public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room, info available at 715-717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.