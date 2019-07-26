Saturday, JULY 27
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, July 28
Stanley Lions Watermelon Fest 5k run/walk: 9 a.m.-10 a.m., Chapman Park, 4th Ave, Stanley. The 8th annual Stanley Lion’s Club Watermelon Fest 5-K Run/Walk will be held this year at Chapman Park on Sunday July 28th starting at 9 a.m. This 3.1 mile fun run/walk is in coordination with the Stanley Lion’s Club Watermelon Festival. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Community Building. Pre-registration is $20, day of registration is $25. All proceeds from the 5-K go towards supporting local, state and international Lion’s Club projects. The first 200 participants will received a pair of Running Watermelon 5-K socks. Division and overall m/f awards. Come support the Lion’s Club. Adam Smit, adam.joseph.smit@gmail.com, 920-819-9804. $20-$25 http://www.facebook.com/stanleylionsclub.
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, July 29
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.