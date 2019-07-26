Saturday, JULY 27

Sunday, July 28

Stanley Lions Watermelon Fest 5k run/walk: 9 a.m.-10 a.m., Chapman Park, 4th Ave, Stanley. The 8th annual Stanley Lion’s Club Watermelon Fest 5-K Run/Walk will be held this year at Chapman Park on Sunday July 28th starting at 9 a.m. This 3.1 mile fun run/walk is in coordination with the Stanley Lion’s Club Watermelon Festival. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Community Building. Pre-registration is $20, day of registration is $25. All proceeds from the 5-K go towards supporting local, state and international Lion’s Club projects. The first 200 participants will received a pair of Running Watermelon 5-K socks. Division and overall m/f awards. Come support the Lion’s Club. Adam Smit, adam.joseph.smit@gmail.com, 920-819-9804. $20-$25 http://www.facebook.com/stanleylionsclub.