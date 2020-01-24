Sunday, Jan. 26
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Rally for Life: 2 p.m.-3:45 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire. The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life will hold its annual Rally for Life at St. James Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire, at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 26th. This year’s speaker will be Representative Warren Petryk, who has been the State Assemblyman for the 93rd District since January of 2011. He will present an overview of Wisconsin pro-life legislation and messages of life, hope, and faith in both word and song. Steve Werner, werner@alumni.nd.edu, 715-832-4705.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Jan. 27
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Valley Writers Group: 6 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., the newly formed group will meet the fourth Monday of every month at the library. No fee or registration required, open to public.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.