Rally for Life: 2 p.m.-3:45 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire. The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life will hold its annual Rally for Life at St. James Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. in Eau Claire, at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 26th. This year’s speaker will be Representative Warren Petryk, who has been the State Assemblyman for the 93rd District since January of 2011. He will present an overview of Wisconsin pro-life legislation and messages of life, hope, and faith in both word and song. Steve Werner, werner@alumni.nd.edu, 715-832-4705.