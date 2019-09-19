 Skip to main content
Saturday, Sept. 21

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

UCT Booster: 5:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge, 8118 149th St., Chippewa Falls. Meeting time is 3 p.m. followed by social hour and dinner at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. Call Suzanne for reservations by Sept. 18. Suzanne Riedel, 715-834-0286.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Cadott Booya Days: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 2019 Cadott Booya Days, North Main Street, Cadott. Annual Booya Day Free Booya — serving at 11:00 a.m., pie auction, crafter and vendor sales and much more. Free polka music by Young Old Timers 4-7 p.m. at Rick’s Halfway Hall. Karen, cadottbooyadays@gmail.com, 7158286004. http://www.cadottbooyadays.org.

Literacy Chippewa Valley Family Literacy Event: 10 a.m.-noon, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central, Chippewa Falls. This monthly program will offer a fun theme based take-home activity, stories and a snack. Parents will gain tips and tricks for navigating parenthood and each child will go home with a free book. Stacy Martin, smartin@lvcv.org, 7152335363. https://www.literacychippewavalley.org/.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

