Saturday, Sept. 21

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.

UCT Booster: 5:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge, 8118 149th St., Chippewa Falls. Meeting time is 3 p.m. followed by social hour and dinner at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. Call Suzanne for reservations by Sept. 18. Suzanne Riedel, 715-834-0286.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Cadott Booya Days: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 2019 Cadott Booya Days, North Main Street, Cadott. Annual Booya Day Free Booya — serving at 11:00 a.m., pie auction, crafter and vendor sales and much more. Free polka music by Young Old Timers 4-7 p.m. at Rick’s Halfway Hall. Karen, cadottbooyadays@gmail.com, 7158286004. http://www.cadottbooyadays.org.