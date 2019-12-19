Saturday, Dec. 21
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.