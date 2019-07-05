 Skip to main content
Saturday, July 6

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Sunday, July 7

Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Monday, July 8

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, open to the public.

Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room, info, 717-7581.

Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.

Senior Dining: noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

