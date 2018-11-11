Tuesday, Nov. 13
New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Mary, 720-1443.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free.
Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Your Journey Together: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Family Support Center, 403 High Street, Chippewa Falls. Your Journey Together is a 12-week parenting class for those looking to enhance their parenting experience. This class meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays September 12-November 28. Childcare is provided. Space is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register please call 715.723.1138. Family Support Center, familysupport@fsccf.org, 715-723-1138. http://www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Fun Club: 1 p.m., Homestead Village Apartments, 320 Colome St., Chippewa Falls.
Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card.
Chi Hi Class of 54 Noon Lunch: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Fill Inn , 104 W. Columbia St, Chippewa Falls. Chi Hi Class of 54 noon lunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at the Fill Inn. . Jackie Gibbs, jackiegibbs19@yahoo.com.
Chi-Hi Class of 1956 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chi-Hi Class of 1954 lunch: 12 p.m., Fill-Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Hallie Senior Citizens get-together: 12 p.m., Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Potluck, followed by meeting and penny bingo. Visitors, new members welcome. Info, 723-2671 or 834-5830.
Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.
Women With Purpose November 14th Luncheon: Women Veterans are Free!: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls. Toni Mattson, “Hope, Healing and Horses”Wednesday, November 14, 2018Toni Mattson is co-founder and director of programs and ministries at Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire, WI. As a certified equine assisted learning instructor, Toni has an uncontainable passion for all things “horse”. This has led to her work with underprivileged and special needs kids and families through ministry with her horses as well as working with many veterans, both men and women, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. An incredibly captivating speaker, Toni will share about her work with women veterans as well as encouraging all women to find and live a life of passion.ALL WOMEN VETERANS WILL ENJOY FREE LUNCH!Register at: https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker. Cindy Currier, registration@womenwithpurposewi.org, 715-797 1542. $10 https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker.
Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.