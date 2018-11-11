Women With Purpose November 14th Luncheon: Women Veterans are Free!: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls. Toni Mattson, “Hope, Healing and Horses”Wednesday, November 14, 2018Toni Mattson is co-founder and director of programs and ministries at Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire, WI. As a certified equine assisted learning instructor, Toni has an uncontainable passion for all things “horse”. This has led to her work with underprivileged and special needs kids and families through ministry with her horses as well as working with many veterans, both men and women, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. An incredibly captivating speaker, Toni will share about her work with women veterans as well as encouraging all women to find and live a life of passion.ALL WOMEN VETERANS WILL ENJOY FREE LUNCH!Register at: https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker. Cindy Currier, registration@womenwithpurposewi.org, 715-797 1542. $10 https://lakehallie.womenwithpurposewi.org/speaker.