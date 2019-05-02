Friday, May 3

ENCORE!: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls High School, 735 Terrill St, Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls Music Association proudly presents the 2nd annual ENCORE! event. ENCORE! will feature the best of Chi-Hi music, including top concert ensembles, Harmonics Show Choir, Wire Choir and Jazz Band as well as selected solo acts. A Pie Social featuring Main Street Pie will start at 6PM with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the entire Chi-Hi Music Department. Come experience the amazing musical talent at Chi-Hi!. Mike Renneke, cfmaboard@gmail.com, 715-726-2406. $10.00 https://cfhs.ludus.com.