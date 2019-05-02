Friday, May 3
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
ENCORE!: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls High School, 735 Terrill St, Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls Music Association proudly presents the 2nd annual ENCORE! event. ENCORE! will feature the best of Chi-Hi music, including top concert ensembles, Harmonics Show Choir, Wire Choir and Jazz Band as well as selected solo acts. A Pie Social featuring Main Street Pie will start at 6PM with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the entire Chi-Hi Music Department. Come experience the amazing musical talent at Chi-Hi!. Mike Renneke, cfmaboard@gmail.com, 715-726-2406. $10.00 https://cfhs.ludus.com.
Saturday, May 4
Star Wars Day Celebration: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. May the 4th be with you! Join us for a Star Wars Day Celebration—Jedi Challenges, games, crafts and more!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 715-723-1146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.