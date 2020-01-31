Communivesity Band: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the UWECBC Music Department and the adult musicians of the surrounding communities. The Communiversity Band rehearses on Mondays during the Fall and Spring semesters. The band performs one concert during each semester and will perform special concerts in neighboring communities. This ensemble is open to any student or community member. Mike Joosten is the director of the Communiversity Band. Tamara Mumm, MUMMT@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/communiversity-band/.