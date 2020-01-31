Sunday, Feb. 02
BSA Troop 13 Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holy Ghost Church, 412 South Main, Chippewa Falls. Join BSA Troop 13 at the annual Scout Sunday Pancake Breakfast at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls, WI. Menu includes pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee.Free will donation to support Troop 13 scouting activities. Serving from 8am-12:30pm. Holy Ghost Church—412 S Main St., Chippewa Falls, WI. 715-723-4890. http://troop13bsa.us.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Feb. 03
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Zion Methodist Church, 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 3rd at Zion Methodist Church, 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls. Chippewa Area Churches/Non-profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Communivesity Band: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the UWECBC Music Department and the adult musicians of the surrounding communities. The Communiversity Band rehearses on Mondays during the Fall and Spring semesters. The band performs one concert during each semester and will perform special concerts in neighboring communities. This ensemble is open to any student or community member. Mike Joosten is the director of the Communiversity Band. Tamara Mumm, MUMMT@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/communiversity-band/.
