Sunday, Oct. 07

Sixth Annual Kinstone Open House: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Kinstone, S3439 Cole Bluff Lane, Fountain City. You are invited to join us at Kinstone in rural Fountain City, Wisconsin, USA, for our 6th Annual Autumn Open House—Sunday, October 7, Noon to 5pm. Enjoy an afternoon of LIVE music, homemade pie & cheesecake, tours and good times as we celebrate autumn at Kinstone with all of you.This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with live music and guided tours. As always, stop to visit with our Nigerian Dwarf goats, chickens, ducks and goose. Take time to see our young food forest, raised garden beds, cob oven, solar dehydrator, light straw-clay cabin, rocket mass heater, thatched cordwood chapel, cordwood sauna and more! See if you can find all 19 dragons in the Dragon’s Keep (the one’s in the window sills do not count!). Coffee, Tea, soft drinks & HOMEMADE PIE and CHEESECAKE (with or without ice cream) will be available all afternoon (so bring your treat $)!-12:00 3pm LIVE MUSIC by the Bus Boys-1:00pm Guided Tour of the Dragon’s Keep, the Chapel and the large Stone Circle-3:00 5pm LIVE MUSIC by James Grant-4:00pm Guided Tour of the Three Witnesses Sculpture, Stargazer Circle and the large Stone CircleThis event will be held RAIN OR SHINE. Questions? CONTACT US. It is not needed, but if you wish to—please feel free to bring your own camp chairs and/or blankets to sit and relax while listening to the live music on the porch! Family friendly. No pets. Questions? Give us a call at 608.687.3332 or send a question to us through email at info @ kinstonecircle.com.