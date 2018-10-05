Saturday, Oct. 06
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Spirit of the Macks Silent & Live Auction: 6 p.m.-11 p.m., McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls. Spirit of the Macks is open to the public at 6:00 PM. Live auction starts at 7:30 PM. Cost of $10 at the door includes beverages and food. Come early you do not want to miss all the raffles and silent auction items!Kathy Adams, k.adams@macs.k12.wi.us, 715-723-0538. $10.00 http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/support-macs/spiritofthemacks.cfm.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Harvest Home Tour: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls. English Lutheran Church of Bateman is hosting their annual Harvest Home Tour. We have three unique homes to tour: 2 in the Cadott area and 1 near Chi-Hi in Chippewa Falls. In addition, there is a tea with fall treats and refreshments at the church, as well as a bake sale and craft sale. The even goes from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, October 6th. Karen Rokser, rokser@charter.net, 715-723-7904. $5.00 http://www.elcbateman.org.
Sunday, Oct. 07
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Sixth Annual Kinstone Open House: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Kinstone, S3439 Cole Bluff Lane, Fountain City. You are invited to join us at Kinstone in rural Fountain City, Wisconsin, USA, for our 6th Annual Autumn Open House—Sunday, October 7, Noon to 5pm. Enjoy an afternoon of LIVE music, homemade pie & cheesecake, tours and good times as we celebrate autumn at Kinstone with all of you.This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with live music and guided tours. As always, stop to visit with our Nigerian Dwarf goats, chickens, ducks and goose. Take time to see our young food forest, raised garden beds, cob oven, solar dehydrator, light straw-clay cabin, rocket mass heater, thatched cordwood chapel, cordwood sauna and more! See if you can find all 19 dragons in the Dragon’s Keep (the one’s in the window sills do not count!). Coffee, Tea, soft drinks & HOMEMADE PIE and CHEESECAKE (with or without ice cream) will be available all afternoon (so bring your treat $)!-12:00 3pm LIVE MUSIC by the Bus Boys-1:00pm Guided Tour of the Dragon’s Keep, the Chapel and the large Stone Circle-3:00 5pm LIVE MUSIC by James Grant-4:00pm Guided Tour of the Three Witnesses Sculpture, Stargazer Circle and the large Stone CircleThis event will be held RAIN OR SHINE. Questions? CONTACT US. It is not needed, but if you wish to—please feel free to bring your own camp chairs and/or blankets to sit and relax while listening to the live music on the porch! Family friendly. No pets. Questions? Give us a call at 608.687.3332 or send a question to us through email at info @ kinstonecircle.com.
Roast Beef Dinner & Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary St., Cadott. Serving Delicious Roast Beef with Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Buttery Corn, Vinaigrette Coleslaw, Beverages, Rolls, with a dessert of Apple Crisp topped with Ice Cream. Donna Albarado, albarado@charter.net, 715-289-4511. $9.00 adults http://cadottlutheran.org.
Monday, Oct. 08
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. . 723-7626.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room, Info, 717-7581.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, Open to the public.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., .Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!