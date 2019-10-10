Saturday, Oct. 12
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Lutefisk & Metball Dinner: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Big Drywood Lutheran Church. Please join us for a meatball dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Big Drywood Lutheran Church 4½ miles north of Cadott on Hwy. 27 and one mile east on 120th Ave. The meal will consist of lutefisk, lefse, meatballs, potatoes, gravy, cabbage-sale, cranberries, rutabagas and Norwegian bakery items. The cost is $17 for adults, $9 for children in grades 7-12, $5 for kids grades 1-6 and free for kids kindergarten age and younger.