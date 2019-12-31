Friday, Jan. 3
Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 10 a.m.-2:10 p.m., Glenwood City Public Library, 127 Pine St, Glenwood City. We are holding and informational event at the Glenwood City Library on Friday, January 3, from 10 am—2 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. For more information, call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
