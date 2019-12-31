Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 10 a.m.-2:10 p.m., Glenwood City Public Library, 127 Pine St, Glenwood City. We are holding and informational event at the Glenwood City Library on Friday, January 3, from 10 am—2 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. For more information, call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.