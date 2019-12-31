Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

Friday, Jan. 3

Hospice Volunteers Needed in Your Area: 10 a.m.-2:10 p.m., Glenwood City Public Library, 127 Pine St, Glenwood City. We are holding and informational event at the Glenwood City Library on Friday, January 3, from 10 am—2 pm. Stop by to receive information, ask questions and learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer. St. Croix Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time and talents to provide companionship and support to our patients and their families. We provide training, support and very flexible scheduling. Please stop by and learn more about this opportunity to help people in your area. For more information, call Missie Peterson at (715) 225-8137 or e-mail me at mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com. Missie Peterson, mpeterson@stcroixhospice.com, 7152258137. http://www.stcroixhospice.com.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-noon, Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynn M. Misfeldt
Obituaries

Lynn M. Misfeldt

JIM FALLS — Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and wh…

Bruce Dressel
Obituaries

Bruce Dressel

Bruce A. Dressel, 77, of Chippewa Falls went to be with Jesus peacefully, at home Thursday, July 16, 2020, with the loving support of family p…

Roger Anderson
Obituaries

Roger Anderson

CADOTT — Roger “Andy” J. Anderson, 74, of Cadott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

Ricky Glen Olson
Obituaries

Ricky Glen Olson

CORNELL — Ricky Glen Olson, 63, of Cornell, went to heaven to his home in Glory, Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Mary Olson, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News