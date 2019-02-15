Saturday, Feb. 16
Shake It to End Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Menomonie Middel School, 920 21st St, Menomonie. To support Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, the Menomonie High School Dance Team, Blue Devil’s Dance Team, Red Cedar Dance Company, and local Zumba instructors will be hosting the ninth annual Zumba Party at the Menomonie Middle School Gym on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Registration and pre party begins at 8:30am. Zumba from 9 10:30 a.m All proceeds go to PPMD and are 100% tax deductible. The event is free. Donations at the door are accepted and appreciated. If you are unable to attend and wish to donate please visit www.parentprojectmd.org/shakeit. No experience is necessary to do Zumba. It’s a party! Dress in athletic apparel and be prepared to have fun! Nicki Welsch, nickiwelsch@gmail.com, 9512656565. http://www.parentprojectmd.org/shakeit.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019.The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 12:00. The class will run for 8 weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it! Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members; non-members $15/family.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Pancake Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., St. Peter’s, Tilden, 11358 Highway Q, Chippewa Falls. Join the members of St. Peter School for the 17th annual “Sweetheart” pancake breakfast. From 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. pancakes, french toast, sausage, ham, eggs, toast, donuts and more will be served. Following the meal, the Tilden Lions Sheephead/Euchre Tournament will begin at one one p.m. $6 ages 10-adult, $3 ages 4-9, free ages 3 and under.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Benefit Concert: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Revival Records, 128 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. Admission is free and all donations will go to supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Performing will be Greg Gilbertson, Sean Jordan, Parker Reed, Bryant Rahm, Caitlin McGarvey, Kailin Schumacher and Sam Hellman. https://www.facebook.com/events/379641129277603/.
Monday, Feb. 18
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Distance Running: 7 a.m.-7:50 a.m., 509 University Drive , Eau Claire. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon! This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on this 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 6th, 2018.Lectures: Tuesdays at 7 a.m7:50 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.6:20 p.m. Attend either session each week.Training Runs: Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.10 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire campus (venue TBD). Jackie Giles, gilesjk@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $149 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/distance-running-course/.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
