Saturday, Feb. 16

Shake It to End Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Menomonie Middel School, 920 21st St, Menomonie. To support Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, the Menomonie High School Dance Team, Blue Devil’s Dance Team, Red Cedar Dance Company, and local Zumba instructors will be hosting the ninth annual Zumba Party at the Menomonie Middle School Gym on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Registration and pre party begins at 8:30am. Zumba from 9 10:30 a.m All proceeds go to PPMD and are 100% tax deductible. The event is free. Donations at the door are accepted and appreciated. If you are unable to attend and wish to donate please visit www.parentprojectmd.org/shakeit. No experience is necessary to do Zumba. It’s a party! Dress in athletic apparel and be prepared to have fun! Nicki Welsch, nickiwelsch@gmail.com, 9512656565. http://www.parentprojectmd.org/shakeit.