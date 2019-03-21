Friday, March 22

Tree and Wildflower Seed Fundraiser: The Chippewa Rod & Gun and Lake Wissota Garden clubs are taking orders for their annual Tree and Birdhouse fundraising sale now through March 31. Order forms are available in Chippewa Falls at DJ’s Marts and Jacobson’s Ace Hardware downtown and Lake Wissota, in Bloomer at Kwik Trip, and online at rodngun.org and at lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com. Ron Bakken, 715-723-7770. http://www.rodngun.org.