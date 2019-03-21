Friday, March 22
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.,19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Tree and Wildflower Seed Fundraiser: The Chippewa Rod & Gun and Lake Wissota Garden clubs are taking orders for their annual Tree and Birdhouse fundraising sale now through March 31. Order forms are available in Chippewa Falls at DJ’s Marts and Jacobson’s Ace Hardware downtown and Lake Wissota, in Bloomer at Kwik Trip, and online at rodngun.org and at lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com. Ron Bakken, 715-723-7770. http://www.rodngun.org.
Saturday, March 23
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.to noon, Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.