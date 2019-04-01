 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

Tuesday, April 2

Chippewa Area History/Genealogy Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls. Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 723-4399.

Free blood pressure screenings: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. 7th St., Cornell. Katie Matott, kmatott@extendicare.com, 715-307-7268. http://cornellrehab.com.

AA Meeting: 12 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. . . Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery

Cards: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., Game changes weekly. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. $1/week to cover snacks

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 4:45 p.m.-6 p.m., Romeis Apartments, 607 High St., Chippewa Falls. New members welcome. 723-0460. First meeting free

Open Door Clinic: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free basic health care services provided to Chippewa County residents who are uninsured or in some cases underinsured and have a household income of 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Jill Cooper, 720-1443.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Depressed Anonymous Support Group: 6 p.m., Notre Dame Parish Life Center, room no. 4 of lower level in Parish Life Center, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls. Collene Spath, 715-456-8010.

Lake Wissota Lion’s Club monthly meeting: 7 p.m., Connell’s Supper Club, Chippewa Falls. Info, 225-0562.

Cards night: 7 p.m., Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

New Hope AA: 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Wednesday, April 3

Chippewa Falls Optimist Club: 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Guest speaker each week. Info, 723-6571.

Chippewa Falls Noon Kiwanis Club: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and guest speaker. 861-7200.

Bingo: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., .Potluck lunch at noon. All welcome. Info, 307-7268. 25 cents per card

Parkinson’s support group: 1:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Will NOT meet in December. Meeting again Jan. 4. 723-3726.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., .Lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donna Ann Zenner
Obituaries

Donna Ann Zenner

TOWN OF WHEATON — Donna Ann Zenner, age 77, of town Wheaton passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mayo in Eau Claire, with her da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News