Saturday, Feb. 2

Thoroughly Modern Millie : 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m., McDonell Central Catholic High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd., Chippewa Falls. A small town girl arrives in New York in the age of flappers and speakeasies looking for a job that might lead to matrimony. The music swings and the laughs are plentiful. A cast of 40 students lights up the stage accompanied by a jazzy orchestra and framed by stunning sets & costumes. Order your tickets online http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/arts/theatre-arts.cfm or call 715-723-9126, or stop in the school office. Cathy Greenseth, 715.723.0538. Adults $12, Students $6. http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/arts/theatre-arts.cfm .

Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019. The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for eight weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it! Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.