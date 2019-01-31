Saturday, Feb. 2
Thoroughly Modern Millie: 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m., McDonell Central Catholic High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd., Chippewa Falls. A small town girl arrives in New York in the age of flappers and speakeasies looking for a job that might lead to matrimony. The music swings and the laughs are plentiful. A cast of 40 students lights up the stage accompanied by a jazzy orchestra and framed by stunning sets & costumes. Order your tickets online http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/arts/theatre-arts.cfm or call 715-723-9126, or stop in the school office. Cathy Greenseth, 715.723.0538. Adults $12, Students $6. http://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/arts/theatre-arts.cfm.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. . Info, 715-404-5330.
Centershot Youth Archery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls. Centershot Youth Archery Ministry winter session will be held Saturdays, January 26 March 16, 2019. The archery training program is open to youth ages 10 on up. There is no cost for participation. The classes will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for eight weeks. No prior archery experience is needed and bows are supplied. If you have your own bow, we encourage you to bring it! Libby Krause, office@cvbc.net, 715-723-2872. http://cvbc.net.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Monday, Feb. 4
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition Meeting: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 5:00 p.m. All Chippewa Area Churches/Non-Profit Agencies are welcome. We will be discussing working together on local and global mission projects. Questions? Contact Tom at 715-723-5626. Tom Drehmel, tdrehmel@me.com, 715-723-5626.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!