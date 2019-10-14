Family Style Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden is hosting a family style pork steak, sauerkraut and dumpling dinner. The price for adults is $10, children 6-12 are $5 and preschoolers eat for free. Carry outs are available, no call-ins and the event is handicap accessible. Event sponsored by Catholic Order of Foresters (Court 2034).

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Chippewa Falls Women of the Moose No. 770 chapter: 5:45 p.m., lunch 5:45-6:30. Chapter meeting at 7 p.m.

AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Crafts projects: 1 p.m., Cornell Senior Center, 106 N. Third St., all are welcome. Info, 307-7268. $5 for supplies.

Food pantry: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Hwy. S. Serving anyone within the school district or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.

Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.