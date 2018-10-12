Saturday, Oct. 13
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Menomonie Oktoberfest: 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Tanglewood Greens, 2200 Crestwood Dr, Menomonie. Enjoy tastings of many local and regional craft breweries! Ticket price covers: attending the festival, a souvenir glass, craft beer tasting from vendors, live polka band and the ambiance of an enjoyable outdoor Oktoberfest event. Prizes for best German attire. Early Ticket Price: $30At The Gate Price: $40 (Cash/Check Only)Designated Driver: $5Kids 16 & under are free. Rebecca, thackerr@uwstout.edu, 7152322861. 30 https://www.uwstout.edu/outreach-engagement/lifelong-learning/business-industry/midwest-craft-brewers-conference/midwest-craft-brewers-festival-oktoberfest-edition.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Midwest Craft Brewers Conference: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Stout Ale House, 1501 N Broadway St #1500, Menomonie. Join us for a brewing experts panel and a round-table Q&A at Stout Ale House. Anna McCabe, mccabea@uwstout.edu, 7152325484. 100 https://www.uwstout.edu/mcbc.
Oktoberfest “Sip & Shop” Craft/Vendor Tour: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tiffany Creek Elementary School in Boyceville and surrounding area, 161 East Street, (Highway 79), Boyceville. Saturday, October 13th will be the kickoff of our new event, Oktoberfest “Sip & Shop” Craft & Vendor Tour that is sponsored by the ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyceville. Admission is free!Peggy, prschutz@hotmail.com, 715-556-2247.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Polka Dance: 1 p.m.-5 p.m., ZCBJ Bohemian Hall, 26054 135th Ave, Cadott. Polka Dance with Cynor Classic will be Sunday Oct 14 from 1-5 pm.Bohemian Hall26054 135th Ave Cadott Wi 547277 miles north of Cadott on Hwy 27. Dana Carlson, lodge_141@yahoo.com, 715 644-0454. $8.00.
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
Michael North Benefit/Spaghetti Feed: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Butch and Jackie’s Bateman Tavern , County Hwy. X, Lake Wissota. Please come out and show support for Michael and his family, we will have silent auction prizes and also raffle prizes to win as well as great food and music. Sunday October 14, 2018 @ Butch and Jackie’s Bateman Tavern on Hwy. X, Lake Wissota. 11-5 and $6.00 will get you a spaghetti dinner with either milk water or coffee. Hosted by Denise Lester (sister), and Joey Bentley (nephew). All money raised will go towards Michaels bills and also be given to his only child, a son, Hayden. Denise Lester, ddlester2002@yahoo.com, 7155303412. $6.00 per person http://www.nowebsite.com.
Monday, Oct. 15
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Halloween Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St NW, Menomonie. Come see our haunted craft & vendor booths. Bring your kids for trick or treating while you shop! Each booth will have candy for your kids and will be free from food allergies. We will have jewelry for all ages, crafts, chocolates, thirty-one, Gold Canyon Candles, Scentsy and more!This is a 2 day event on October 13th & 14th! . Mat Ulberg, cs@livingperfectlyou.com, 800-218-9624.