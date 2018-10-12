Sunday, Oct. 14

Michael North Benefit/Spaghetti Feed: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Butch and Jackie’s Bateman Tavern , County Hwy. X, Lake Wissota. Please come out and show support for Michael and his family, we will have silent auction prizes and also raffle prizes to win as well as great food and music. Sunday October 14, 2018 @ Butch and Jackie’s Bateman Tavern on Hwy. X, Lake Wissota. 11-5 and $6.00 will get you a spaghetti dinner with either milk water or coffee. Hosted by Denise Lester (sister), and Joey Bentley (nephew). All money raised will go towards Michaels bills and also be given to his only child, a son, Hayden. Denise Lester, ddlester2002@yahoo.com, 7155303412. $6.00 per person http://www.nowebsite.com.