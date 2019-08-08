 Skip to main content
Friday, Aug. 9

Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Cybernetic Terror Tour: 8 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar And Grill, 19 W Central St., $6.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

