Friday, Aug. 9
Senior Dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Cybernetic Terror Tour: 8 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar And Grill, 19 W Central St., $6.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, Corner of Bridge and River streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse Live Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.