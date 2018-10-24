Thursday, Oct. 25
Senior Dining: 12 p.m. Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery
McDonell Class of 1960 lunch: 12:30 p.m. The McDonell Class of 1960 will meet at the Fill-Inn Station, 104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group: 1:30—3:30 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire. Do you feel alone in your caregiving journey? Azura Memory Care invites all who are affected by memory loss to attend its free Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group.There is no reservation required to attend and participants are welcome to come to any and all portions of the meeting. For more information or assistance, contact Paula Gibson, support group facilitator at 715-491-0880 or Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care, at 715-563-2618. Paula Gibson, Paula.Gibson@azuramemory.com, 715-491-0880. http://www.azuramemory.com.
Jim Falls food pantry: 4—6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S, Jim Falls. Serving anyone within the Jim Falls School District or with a Jim Falls address that needs help. Info, 226-0862.
Annual Turkey Dinner: 4:30—6:30 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior Street, Chippewa Falls. Adults: $10, Children (6-12): $5. Carry Out Orders Available. Zion United Methodist Church, zion54729@yahoo.com, 7157233639. http://www.zhumc.org.
Free hot meal at Agnes’ Table: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Chippewa Valley Book Festival presents Heather Swan: Where Honeybees Thrive—Stories from the Field: 7—8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central, Chippewa Falls. Heather’s hopeful book introduces us to an interdisciplinary force of people from all over the world working to change the fate of pollinators and to make the world a healthier place for humans too. Her book Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field (Penn State Press, 2017) received the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award from Northland College. She teaches at UW-Madison. Copies of Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field will be available for purchase at this event. Please join us for an autographing session following the presentation. Events are held Oct. 15-25 in locations across the Chippewa Valley. For more events see: cvbookfest.org. CV Book Fest & CF Library, chippewavalleybookfestival@gmail.com, 715-723-1146. https://www.cvbookfest.org/festival-events/2018/10/25/heather-swan.
Progressive Bingo: 7 p.m., Bloomer Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., .Food and beverages will be sold starting at 5 p.m. and during bingo. Open to the public. 568-1304 or 577-9104.
Friday, Oct. 26
Little Learners Storytime: 10:30—10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome! Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Growing Readers Storytime: 11—11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30—6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Boyceville High School Presents Remains to Be Seen, a Murder Mystery: 7—8:30 p.m., Boyceville Community School District, 1003 Tiffany St, Boyceville. When a body is found in a trunk on a rental truck Detective Goodman and Inspector Badham have to team up with FBI Agents Sullen and Muledeer to find the killer. Tickets $3, available in advance through the high school office at 643-3647 or at the door. Dessert and refreshments served during the show. Seating is limited! Ben Simmerman, bens@boyceville.k12.wi.us, 715-643-3647. $3.00 http://www.boyceville.k12.wi.us.