Chippewa Valley Book Festival presents Heather Swan: Where Honeybees Thrive—Stories from the Field: 7—8 p.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central, Chippewa Falls. Heather’s hopeful book introduces us to an interdisciplinary force of people from all over the world working to change the fate of pollinators and to make the world a healthier place for humans too. Her book Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field (Penn State Press, 2017) received the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award from Northland College. She teaches at UW-Madison. Copies of Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field will be available for purchase at this event. Please join us for an autographing session following the presentation. Events are held Oct. 15-25 in locations across the Chippewa Valley. For more events see: cvbookfest.org. CV Book Fest & CF Library, chippewavalleybookfestival@gmail.com, 715-723-1146. https://www.cvbookfest.org/festival-events/2018/10/25/heather-swan.