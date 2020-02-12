Friday, Feb. 14

Growing Readers Storytime : 11:10 to 11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St. For preschool children ages 3 to 6, this 30-minute storytime features books, songs, movement and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. 715-723-1146.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Distance Running Course: 8 to 10 a.m., UW-Eau Claire Campus: McPhee Center, 509 University Drive. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon. This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on a 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 3. 715-836-3636. $149.