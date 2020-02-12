 Skip to main content
Friday, Feb. 14

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St. A 20-minute storytime, full of bounces, rhymes, stories, songs and bubbles for ages birth to 3 and their caregivers. 715-723-1146.

Growing Readers Storytime: 11:10 to 11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St. For preschool children ages 3 to 6, this 30-minute storytime features books, songs, movement and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. 715-723-1146.

Senior dining: Noon, Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy's Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 201 S. Sixth St., Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Distance Running Course: 8 to 10 a.m., UW-Eau Claire Campus: McPhee Center, 509 University Drive. While all adults interested in distance running are welcome, this class is specifically designed for anyone, at any level, interested in running a half or full marathon. This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on a 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 3. 715-836-3636. $149.

Veterans For Peace and friends peace vigil: 11 a.m. to noon, corner of Bridge and River streets, Chippewa Falls.

Family Fun Night at the Y: 6:30 8:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Includes family swim, open gym, youth center games, racquetball lessons and volleyball. Free for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Barnabas Christian Coffee House concert: 7 to 9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. 715-404-5330.

