Friday, Jan. 24
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. . Info, 715-404-5330.