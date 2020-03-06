Sunday, Mar. 08
Sunday Social for Senior Citizens: 1 p.m., Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer. Card playing, socializing, free supper at 4 p.m. All welcome.
St. Elizabeth’s Fraternity of Secular Franciscans: 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Northwinds British Brass Band: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., UWEC- Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Brass bands have been around since the early 19th century; ours was formed in 1986. The instrumentation for this brass band includes: cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, E-flat tuba, B-flat tuba, and percussion. Auditions may be required. Barb Ritzinger, RITZINBJ@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/northwinds-british-brass-band/.
Monday, Mar. 09
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Chippewa Humane Association Meeting: 6 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, rm. 119Q, .Open to the public.
Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, first floor in conference room. Info, 717-7581.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.