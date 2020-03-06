Sunday, Mar. 08

Northwinds British Brass Band: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., UWEC- Barron County Campus, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Brass bands have been around since the early 19th century; ours was formed in 1986. The instrumentation for this brass band includes: cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, E-flat tuba, B-flat tuba, and percussion. Auditions may be required. Barb Ritzinger, RITZINBJ@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $20.00 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/northwinds-british-brass-band/.