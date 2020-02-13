Saturday, Feb. 15

Distance Running Course: 8 to 10 a.m., UW-Eau Claire Campus: McPhee Center, 509 University Drive, Eau Claire. This course will provide you with the training tools to help you on this 14-week journey that culminates at the finish line at the Eau Claire Marathon on May 3, 2020. Adam Coolidge, coolidga@uwec.edu, 715-836-3636. $149 https://ce.uwec.edu/programs/distance-running-course/.