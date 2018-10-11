Friday, Oct. 12

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.

Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.

Growing Readers Storytime: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. For preschool children ages 3-6, this 30 minute storytime features books, songs, movement, and interactive learning activities that build pre-reading skills in your child, followed by an open activity/play period. Children may attend independently or with their caregivers. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.

Little Learners Storytime: 10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central, Chippewa Falls. This 15-20 minute program is for children birth to three and their family or caregivers. Short concept rich books, singing, finger plays, puppets and nursery rhyme repetition are used to help foster healthy brain development, enhance early language skills and nurture a love of reading. Siblings are welcome!. Jessi Peterson, jlpeterson@mycfpl.org, 7157231146. http://www.chippewafallslibrary.org/.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.

Menomonie Oktoberfest: 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Tanglewood Greens, 2200 Crestwood Dr, Menomonie. Enjoy tastings of many local and regional craft breweries! $30At The Gate Price: $40 (Cash/Check Only)Designated Driver: $5Kids 16 & under are free. Rebecca, thackerr@uwstout.edu, 7152322861. 30 https://www.uwstout.edu/outreach-engagement/lifelong-learning/business-industry/midwest-craft-brewers-conference/midwest-craft-brewers-festival-oktoberfest-edition.

Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.

Midwest Craft Brewers Conference: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Stout Ale House, 1501 N Broadway St #1500, Menomonie. Join us for a brewing experts panel and a round-table Q&A at Stout Ale House. Anna McCabe, mccabea@uwstout.edu, 7152325484. 100 https://www.uwstout.edu/mcbc.

Oktoberfest “Sip & Shop” Craft/Vendor Tour: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tiffany Creek Elementary School in Boyceville and surrounding area, 161 East Street, (Highway 79), Boyceville. Saturday, October 13th will be the kickoff of our new event, Oktoberfest “Sip & Shop” Craft & Vendor Tour that is sponsored by the ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyceville. Admission is free!. Peggy, prschutz@hotmail.com, 715-556-2247.

Halloween Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 Wakanda St NW, Menomonie. Come see our haunted craft & vendor booths. Bring your kids for trick or treating while you shop! Each booth will have candy for your kids and will be free from food allergies. We will have jewelry for all ages, crafts, chocolates, thirty-one, Gold Canyon Candles, Scentsy and more!This is a 2 day event on October 13th & 14th! . Mat Ulberg, cs@livingperfectlyou.com, 800-218-9624.

