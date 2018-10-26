Saturday, Oct. 27
Boyceville High School Presents Remains to Be Seen, a Murder Mystery: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Boyceville Community School District, 1003 Tiffany St, Boyceville. Boyceville High School Drama Presents:Remains To Be Seen, A Murder MysteryOctober 26th and 27th at 7 pm in the BHS GymatoriumWhen a body is found in a trunk on a rental truck Detective Goodman and Inspector Badham have to team up with FBI Agents Sullen and Muledeer to find the killer. Tickets $3, available in advance through the high school office at 643-3647 or at the door. Dessert and refreshments served during the show. Seating is limited!. Ben Simmerman, bens@boyceville.k12.wi.us, 715-643-3647. $3.00 http://www.boyceville.k12.wi.us.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Live Concert: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., 19 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Info, 715-404-5330.
Old Time Gospel Music Night: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 90th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Singing followed by a food and get-together. Info, 723-8664.
Halloween Party/Open to the Public: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Moose Lodge, 8118 149th St, Chippewa Falls. The Moose Lodge of Chippewa Falls is hosting an adult Halloween Party on Saturday, October 27th, starting at 5:00 PM. There will be a short presentation at 5:00 to share information about the Moose organization. There will be prizes for costumes. Free snacks and a cash bar. There will be jukebox music from 7:00 PM until 11:00 PM. All are welcome. Mary Harnisch, harnischm52@gmail.com, 7158292688.
Veterans For Peace and friends meet for a peace vigil: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Corner of Bridge and River Streets, Downtown Chippewa Falls. All welcome.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Gamblers Anonymous: 6 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Old-fashioned music: 1 p.m., Christian Country Chapel, 19092 Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
Pork Steak Dumpling Dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4540 State Hwy 40, Bloomer. St. John’s Catholic Church, Cooks Valley, will host their annual family style pork steak, sauerkraut, dumpling, and mashed potato dinner on Sunday, October 28, from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Mass at 9:30 a.m., dinner following. Adults $10, ages 6-12 $5, preschool free. Everyone invited! The church is located on Hwy. 40 between Bloomer and Colfax. Candyce Sarauer, mcsarrha@bloomer.net, 7155685540. $10 Adults, ages 6-12 $5, preschool free http://stjohns.bloomertel.net.
Monday, Oct. 29
AA Meeting: 7 p.m., Alano Club 76, 76 E. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 723-7626.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls. Enter through the west door (back of parking lot). Karen, 456-2900.
Barnabas Christian Coffee House Supper: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 19 West Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Includes meal.
Senior Dining: 12 p.m., Bloomer: Senior Center, 2121 Duncan Road. Cadott: Kathy’s Diner, 304 E. Mills St. Chippewa Falls: Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Cornell: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S 6th St. Donation: $4 at sites and home delivery.
