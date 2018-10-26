Saturday, Oct. 27

Boyceville High School Presents Remains to Be Seen, a Murder Mystery: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Boyceville Community School District, 1003 Tiffany St, Boyceville. Boyceville High School Drama Presents:Remains To Be Seen, A Murder MysteryOctober 26th and 27th at 7 pm in the BHS GymatoriumWhen a body is found in a trunk on a rental truck Detective Goodman and Inspector Badham have to team up with FBI Agents Sullen and Muledeer to find the killer. Tickets $3, available in advance through the high school office at 643-3647 or at the door. Dessert and refreshments served during the show. Seating is limited!. Ben Simmerman, bens@boyceville.k12.wi.us, 715-643-3647. $3.00 http://www.boyceville.k12.wi.us.